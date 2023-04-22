Former President His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was this morning joined by youths within Lusaka for his morning runs and he was accompanied by Patriotic Front chairperson in charge of information and publicity Hon. Raphael Nakacinda and other party officials.

2 COMMENTS

  2. You can have him as father of PF if you are desparate for a father.

    ECL was the most divisive, destructive, lawless and directionless leader Zambia has ever had.

