VIDEO: Female Teachers in Chipata abandon School compound for being shaved while asleep

WE WILL WITHDRAW OUR TEACHERS FROM KAGUNDA PRIMARY SCHOOL BECAUSE OF YOUR WITCHCRAFTBEHAVIOUR – EAST BETUZ WARNS

BASIC Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) Eastern Province director Kondwani Nyimbili has threatened to withdraw teachers at Kagunda primary school because of witchcraft practices and thuggery which has been traumatizing to teachers at the school.

Nyimbili says the school has recorded several incidences where unknown people poisoned the water well.

He further said the school also recorded another incident where a suspected pupil threatened to stab a teacher.

Nyimbiri revealed that there are some alleged cases of witchcraft where wizards are said to be having canal knowledge with female teachers using magic.