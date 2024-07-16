Video: Former Chelsea and Inter Milan player Cuadrado preaching the gospel in church

Colombian football sensation Juan Cuadrado has captured the attention of fans worldwide with a heartfelt video of him delivering a sermon in church.

Known for his prowess on the football field, Cuadrado took to preaching, sharing how his spiritual journey has profoundly impacted his life. In the video, he referenced Philippians 4:19, highlighting the role of faith in his personal growth and achievements.

Cuadrado, who has played for illustrious clubs like Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan, recently became a free agent after parting ways with Inter Milan.

His last season was curtailed by injury, necessitating surgery on his Achilles tendon, performed by renowned surgeon Lasse Lempainen in Turku, Finland, at the close of 2023.

Despite the setback, Cuadrado remains an influential figure both on and off the pitch. His decision to share his faith publicly has resonated deeply with fans and followers, demonstrating a different side to the football star beyond his athletic prowess.