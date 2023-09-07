VIDEO: Former First Lady Mrs Esther Lungu Released From Cells

1

ESTHER LUNGU RELEASED

Wednesday,6th September, 2023

Former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu has been released on Police Bond.

And those jointly charged with her were also released.

Mrs. Lungu was released shortly after 21;15hrs.

