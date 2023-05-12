Former President Lungu has excess police officers. He had 13 police officers instead of 3- President Hichilema

1 COMMENT

  1. Ba Zambian Observer, don’t you have editors? Why do you keep reciting the same pieces of news? This story of police and ecl security arrangements has been clarified, so why keep posting it? Is it because it was now said by the head of state? Bring out new news please.

