VIDEO: Former President Lungu Wishes Republican President Hakainde Hichilema A Happy Birthday

ECL WISHES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAPPY 61st BIRTHDAY

Former president Edgar Lungu this morning joined Zambians in wishing President Hakainde Hichilema a happy 61st birthday day.

Below is his birthday message to President Hichilema:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR PRESIDENT!

My dear brother, Bashi Miyanda,

As you celebrate another year of life and embark on a new chapter of leadership on behalf of our nation, my family and I join fellow Zambians in extending our heartfelt congratulations to you, Mr. President.

May you be blessed with dedication, courage, determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment as you work for the betterment of our people.

On this joyous occasion, I send my warmest regards and best wishes for your continued good health and happiness.

Happy 61st Birthday, Mr. President!

Your brother,

ECL

6th President

Signed

4th June 2023