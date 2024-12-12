VIDEO: Former Vice President ENOCH KAVINDELE has urged LUNGU to prioritise grooming a successor within PF

Stakeholders have called on former President EDGAR LUNGU to retire from active politics and focus on becoming a statesman.
Former Vice President ENOCH KAVINDELE has urged Mr. LUNGU to prioritise grooming a successor within the Patriotic Front (PF).
And Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) leader NEVERS MUMBA told ZNBC News that the former president should place the interests of the nation above his political ambitions.
CREDIT ZNBC today
ECL cannot, honestly speaking, groom anyone else to take over from him. All he sees beyond himself are ba Fuzi chola boys (his bag carriers) in the likes of Lubinda, Nakacinda, Emmanuel Mwamba. Did Lungu allow any democratic party elections within PF during his reign? A resounding NO. Even after his purported retirement from active politics after his humiliating defeat he still assumed that he was president of PF. So, Honourable VP Kavindele, your wise and elderly advice is just going to waste. It has not been in Lungu’s DNA to take good and well meant advice.
Idiot foolish thinking ,ecl is coming back with or without court judgement,
Plan b has made you sleepless nights and for kavidele you are the last person to advise ecl together with mumbwe nevers ciz you have been put on pay roll fir that
A successor with chagwa mandarinate of abusing government departments eg Judiciary as we all have seen what he was doing with Judiciary intimidation and showing off, name it. In Zambian proper tradition, he has gone barren.