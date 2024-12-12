VIDEO: Former Vice President ENOCH KAVINDELE has urged LUNGU to prioritise grooming a successor within PF

Stakeholders have called on former President EDGAR LUNGU to retire from active politics and focus on becoming a statesman.





Former Vice President ENOCH KAVINDELE has urged Mr. LUNGU to prioritise grooming a successor within the Patriotic Front (PF).





And Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) leader NEVERS MUMBA told ZNBC News that the former president should place the interests of the nation above his political ambitions.



CREDIT ZNBC today