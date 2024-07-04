PoliticsPFUPNDVideo VIDEO: From tomorrow onwards, you must behave, if you misbehave, you are gone, Robert Chabinga warns PF MPs July 4, 2024 13 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
We qualify to produce a soap opera in Zambia in a series form, it will be both entertaining and intriguing, but it will keep people glued to their screens because of surprises that will continuously arise. on a serious note, I think our politicians we are jokers generally and our politics now look like kindergarten antics.
With these episodes, no one will take our politics seriously
Number 1 hit on the box office. What a performance.
I think clean politics is on the way as HH said early in his office. Fools are exposing themselves and getting off policts automatically, then proper politicians will emerge a bit later maybe in 2028 or 30.
Kwati pali aka muntu. Fuseki iwe ka kafupi!
Hakainde give us a break!
These people you are sponsoring to destroy the PF are embarrassing you big time.. Your useless Mingalatos are exposing your incapacity to hold the office of President of this country… people are seeing what a total failure you are..Now you want to force bye Elections on a poverty stricken country! A country with so many challenges , and you want to have 9 bye Elections??? What kind of thinking is this?
Accept that your schemes have totally failed… Surely can this buffoon you have now chosen assist you in bringing down the PF?? Take this buffoon to a circus in Las Vegas, may be you can raise a few dollars to stabilize the free falling Kwacha!
BaKateka , your schemes have become so useless, that Zambia is now a laughing stock.
You are destroying all the arms of government. You are destroying our country. This is how nations fail..
If people are being played or manipulated, it would be more convincing with evidence though, then those being manipulated and the manipulators are in the wrong, especially the manipulated as they are showcasing their lack of conviction in their beliefs, and politics.
We know a lot of people were being bought in the previous regime, but the strong ones soldiered on, so let us target our anger for destroying democracy on the weak souls that are easily bought and swayed. Hallucinating and being a hypocrite is not a good combination for anyone, let alone for giving out rational, balanced, objective judgements.
Like it or not, Chabinga is new PF acting president. And the entire party will be at his mercy KKK
Mbappe hasn’t yet realized what has happened to him. He thought he was too clever but as always Every Dog has its Day.
Any slight mistake and Matero or any other seat is up for by-elections. The inability of democracy and dialogue in PF has lead to this mess which the UPND is legally taking advantage of.
I personally realized that when I heard Cornelius Mweetwa asking the speaker about the EXPELLED MPS continued stay in parliament.
Even Mbappe himself realized that, no wonder he tried to get reconciliation with ECL quickly.
But the die was already cast unfortunately. Let’s for once demand for credible leadership which goes beyond personal vendetta. I personally feel sad for Hon. Kang’ombe. Everyone knows he means well for the country but he’s caught up in a mess of somebody’s deliberate making.
We have too many problems from loadshedding to hunger to anything you can mention. But our lawmakers are also busy with succession disputes to serve their personal egos. Let this be a wake up call for everyone
The PF succession disputes have not started today. Even before HE MCS died GBM and Kabimba publicly and shamelessly started projects to succeed him once he was gone. After his death there were massive expulsions from Kalaba, Kambwili, Kabimba, Sampa himself, Guy Scott etc
After the loss of power in 2021, PF charged k200pins for presidential aspirants but to this day no one knows why it hasn’t taken place.
Surely I want to believe that you’ve followed politics very well in this country. PF is possibly learning it the hard way. They only have themselves to blame because they think Zambia is their chiefdom and everything should go according to their plans. Remember UPND was in opposition for about 22 years, don’t expect them to be gullible over Mingalato in politics.
PF deserves what they’re going through so that they wake up to the new reality of governance.
Infact PF was very brutal during it’s time in government. UPND is using smart Mingalato to send PF into oblivion using the long inherent Cancer of succession disputes.
@samlindo, I agree. I think we also have a lot of our citizenry who are jokers; Anthony Mumba, Kilometer Sampa and his supposed friends Chabinga and Ng”onga and Kampamba Mulenga, the new entrant to the madness club, should be taken to Chainama without delay.
Hakainde the divisive figure. This is what he likes seeing. Total chaos, much like his economic policies.
It is as if Lucifer himself sent him to cause divisions in our country.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Divisions among yourselves. Confusion after confusion. That’s the problem of having a vision less wamuyaya like leader. And you all accuse helpless innocent and unconcerned person in the name of HH.
When ECL is in contact with anyone he messes their minds. Look at Sampa and the PF now.
I truly support the newly rebranded PF under the leadership of Robert Chabinga. Not these current confused recycled PF leaders whose purpose is just to be in power permanently