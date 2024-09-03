VIDEO: Ghana football team coach Otto Addo and technical team survive road acc!dent

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and two of his assistant coaches, John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda, are safe after being involved in a road accident, on Sunday, September 1.

The accident occurred along the Tarkwa-Takoradi road while they were traveling back to Accra after watching a match between Ghana Premier League champions, FC Samartex and Ghana FA Cup holders Nsoatreman on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The driver of another vehicle reportedly veered off into the lane of the Toyota Landcruiser Prado vehicle the coach and his assistants were travelling in.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform the general public that members of the Black Stars technical team were involved in a road accident earlier today while returning from Tarkwa,” a statement issued by the FA said.

It explained the team had been on an official assignment, observing the Champion of Champions clash between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC.

The vehicle carrying head coach Otto Addo, assistant coach John Paintsil, and goalkeepers trainer Fatawu Dauda, a Land Cruiser with registration number GR 6521-21, avoided a head-on collision with a pickup truck which veered off into its lane with some damage to the vehicle.

“We are happy to report that all three members of the technical team are in stable condition and will undergo further medical assessments, as a precautionary measure, upon their return to Accra,” the statement from the FA added.

“We are confident that the technical team will be in good shape and ready to lead the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

“We appreciate the concern shown by the public and ask for your continued support and prayers as we prepare for these important matches,” it said.

