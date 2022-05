UPND YOUTHS MEETS NAKACHINDA IN LUSAKA TOWN: NO BEATING, NO INSULTS. JUST LOVE, PEACE AND UNITY.



Ruling United Party for National Development UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert ‘Mosquito’ Liswaniso and PF National Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Mangani Nakachinda meet and share pleasantries on the streets of Cairo road…