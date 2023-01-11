PF Acing President Given Lubinda conduct a fertilizer distribution spot-check in Katete district of Eastern Province to verify continued complaints and reports from farmers in the province who have been complaining of the failure by the UPND Government to distribute fertiliser to farmers under FISP.



This year’s FISP program has been a disaster as Government has failed to distribute adequate fertiliser to farmers on time. Many farmers countrywide are being forced to share a bag of fertiliser in buckets popularly known as Meda due to the shortage and high cost of fertiliser whose price has doubled from K650 last year to K1200 or more per 50kg bag in some areas as the country’s high cost of living hit all-time record high.



Hon Lubinda was accompanied by the PF Acting Secretary General, Hon Nickson Chilangwa and the Party’s Chairperson for elections and Chitambo MP, Hon Chanda Remember Mutale among other party functionaries.



The fertiliser scandal has deepened as farmers have remained stranded with no fertiliser while the rain season is fast drawing to a close. Projections so far made show that Zambia is likely to experience severe hunger and food insecurity next year due to the massive failure by Government to distribute adequate fertiliser on time to small and medium scale vulnerable but viable farmers who produce the bulk of all the maize Zambia produces.

