The Patriotic Front acting President Hon. Given Lubinda led a team of PF officials and other party sympathizers in a door to door campaigns for Clement Tembo.

Mr. Lubinda a seasoned politician who was at the helm of the Kabwata Parliamentary seat for two decades affloaded his experience in canvasing the needed votes for a sure victory.

*Clement Tembo**Media /Communications Team**Kabwata Constituency – Lusaka*