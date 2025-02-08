VIDEO: Given Lubinda receives PF Official Francis Kabwe Kapwepwe a.k.a “Why Me”





PF Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda and Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Legal Affairs, George Chisanga receive Francis Kabwe Kapwepwe a.k.a “Why Me”

Arrest Dollar, Don’t Arrest Critics-Why Me



WELCOMING “WHY ME” IN LUSAKA



Magistrate Thabita Mulenga-Muleya found Why Me guilty of issuing hate speech against the Tonga people and jailed him for 12 months.



However he was released immediately as he had served the term due prolonged detention.