VIDEO: Given Lubinda receives PF Official Francis Kabwe Kapwepwe a.k.a “Why Me”

PF Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda and Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Legal Affairs, George Chisanga receive Francis Kabwe Kapwepwe a.k.a “Why Me”
Arrest Dollar, Don’t Arrest Critics-Why Me
WELCOMING “WHY ME” IN LUSAKA
PF Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda and Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Legal Affairs, George Chisanga receive Francis Kabwe Kapwepwe a.k.a “Why Me”.
Magistrate Thabita Mulenga-Muleya found Why Me guilty of issuing hate speech against the Tonga people and jailed him for 12 months.
However he was released immediately as he had served the term due prolonged detention.
A normal person you can not entertain a tribalist however PF criminals they could hire helicopters just to compaign on tribal line.
This is a classical example of how PF destroyed this country economically, politically, spiritually, culturally, morally and through lawlessness. The two old men are encouraging a wayward social misfit to continue on this destructive path instead of counseling him.
For PF, the ability to hurl unprintable insults at political opponents is a premium currency able to usher you into the PF corridors of power. We saw it during their reign. I listened to the insults that were directed at Mr. Chishimba Kambwili and his mother at the time of the by-election in Roan which NDC scooped. It was utterly disgusting to say the least and I would not want to listen to similar insults again. It hardens your conscience. And from what I have heard about this young man, “wa miponto” (he can insult).
What these old men don’t realise (in their wisdom or lack of it) is that, in the same way he insults others, he can easily turn on them and insult them. After all, they approve of his despicable conduct.
A word of warning to the youngman. Those urging you to continue with your anti-social conduct will not be there when you face the future alone. For starters, you have a criminal record that you cannot erase and any further brushes with the law will only see you sink deeper into oblivion and an early grave.