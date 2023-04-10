MUMBI PHIRI TO RUN FOR PF PRESIDENCY AS SHE SETS TUESDAY AS DATE OF FILLING HER PAPERS

By: Esther Nkhoma

The former ruling Patriotic Front PF deputy Secretary general Mumbi Phiri who has been in prison for about 402 days has announced her intentions of standing as a President under the PF ahead of the pending extra ordinary general conference as the party prepairs itself for the 2026 general elections.

In an exclusive interview muvi TV, journalist Esther Nkhoma Mrs Phiri says the decision has been arrived at after seeing the numerous injustices Women, Children and other elders go through both in prison and outside under the hands of the current administration.

She said her jailing has even more made her more stronger to the point that she is now ready to face touch times ahead and says her being the only Woman who has broken the record of prolonged dentantion in jail since Zambia’s political independence she is more than capable to lead the nation if given the necessary support.

Meanwhile Mrs. has cautioned the the Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe to stop what she tamed as interfering in the judicial affairs by commenting on her prosecution matter stating that the injustices on her self was clearly seen by every well meaning Zambian besides those in government who claim all is well.

Mrs. Phiri has called on Mr. Haimbe and his government to insteady focuss in addressing the sufferings Zambians are going through under his government which promised a better life.

Mrs. Mumbi was last Wednesday released from remand prison after the state entered a Nolle Prosequi in a case she was co-accused in the alleged murder of UPND supporter Lawrence Banda in Kaoma District in October 2019.

For more in this story catch a detailed reported by our staffer Esther Nkhoma at 18:30 Main news and later on The Assignment program coming up at 20: 00 hours with Innocent Phiri-IP.