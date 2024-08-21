VIDEO: Gold scam suspect Kasanda re-arrested on fresh charges

I have never stolen from anybody – Kasanda

FOLLOWING his re-arrest by the police hours after the Lusaka High Court discharged him of aggravated robbery, Lusaka businessman Shadreck Kasanda is still protesting his innocence saying he never stole from his Egyptian client.

As he was being led to Police force headquarters for questioning, Kasanda wondered why he keeps on playing games of chain and unbind with the police because certain individuals want to clean their image.

“(Nabesa mukunjikata again) They came to re- arrest me again. Re-arrest for what, over what offense? tapali (Nothing!) Because people want to clear themselves?,” Kasanda remarked.

He emphasized that he has never robbed anybody and since his one year in detention, the complaint who alleges to have been robbed of US$5 million has been a no show before judge Chilombo Maka to testify in his Gold case.

“Ine tapali efyo nachita (I have done nothing wrong), I never stole from anybody. Nshaibapo (I have never stolen) why one year down the line I have been in prison, those Egyptians have never come!,” he said.

“Balaisa bese lelo ? (Will the Egyptians come today?) ummm elo nokunjikata ine naile mukucita report (and about my arrest I went to report ) to clear the President’s name. Abantu balelanda ba President Bali involved Ine naishile mukulanda ati tabali involved icishinka nici ifi idiots nayamba ukubalangisha (People were saying the President is involved but I came to say he is not involved this is the truth, and gave them evidence).”

He claimed that he was only trying to bring into the open the gold deal and clear the President’s name (in the gold gate scandal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport) yet law enforcement officers locked him up and let his alleged accomplices off the hook.

“Naya kuli ba Levy Ngoma nabalondolwela, naya kuli ba director ba Nyambe director OP( I went to Levy Ngoma and explained, I went to director OP Nyambe, listen what is happening they are implicating the President it’s not true.),”said Kasanda.

“lelo futi imbwekelemo one year down the line ati re-arrest ama Egyptians baliya, finshi naibile calonshi tabacita protect abantu babo? ( today I should go back (in detention) on the premise that I have been re-arrested when the Egyptian nationals have been set free, what did I steal? What kind of Country is this that you don’t protect the citizenry?,”

Earlier, the State was this morning pressured into freeing Kasanda after judge Maka refused to adjourn the case to allow the complainant Micheal Adel Michel Botros to arrive in Zambia by the end of the week.

Deputy State advocate Richard Masempela said Botros and other witnesses were concluding with necessary permits to them to crossing over nine countries from Eygpt to Zambia.

Judge Maka said Masempela could not make an application requesting for more time and hold out hope that the Egyptians would turn up.

“You can’t come to court with hopes! you have been very unfaithful. I have to hold you to your word, you can’t start with the same strategy this week.” Judge Maka said.

Kasanda’s lawyer Abraham Mwansa said the deputy Chief State advocate was not the arresting officer to speak to the whereabouts of the witnesses.

“In fact ,the address for this letter is the UAE. It is not even coming from the Egyptian embassy in this country. The clearance being sought is supposed to come from the government of Zambia. It is the Zambian government that is requesting the attendance of these witnesses. I don’t see any difficulties these witnesses can face at the request of the state,” Mwansa said.

“The State did indicate that they will today close this case. The court directs the state to make the necessary application to close their case.”

Judge Maka ruled that Masempela was not honest in his conduct and directed that he makes an application to close his case.

However the State advocate request for time to consult with his supervisor on his next move but the judge declined on reasons that he was senior at the bar and capable of making sound decisions.

“I’m not adjourning for even one minute. I will close the case for you ,is that what you want? I am not going to vacate my ruling, if it means sitting upto 16:00 hours we will sit,” she said.

“You came to court, you already consulted your supervisor you are deputy chief State advocate ,you are very senior make the decision.”

After being left with no choice, Masempela asked judge Maka to discharge Kasanda.

“We wish to discontinue this case by nolle of prosequi,” said Masempela.

Judge Maka informed Kasanda that he was free and cautioned him of a possible re-arrest as a nolle prosequi was not the ultimate procedure in concluding criminal matters.

Kasanda was later arraigned before judges Charles Zulu, Ruth Chibbabbuka and Situmbeko Chocho for his espionage case.

When the matter was adjourned for lunch break the Gold dealer was taken to Mwembeshi correctional facility to finalize his release but he was later taken to Force Headquarters around 19:00 hours for interrogation and formal re-arrest procedure on aggravated robbery.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the development.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba August 20, 2024.