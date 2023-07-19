VIDEO: Hairstylist Shaves Her Customer’s Hair Over Refusal To Pay For Her Services

In what will come across as a really starting development, a hairstylist has taken drastic measures against a client who refused to pay for her hairdressing services.

According to reports, the client visited the salon to get her hair done, despite knowing that she lacked the necessary funds to cover the cost.

After completing the hair, the hairdresser requested payment for the services, but the client was unable to pay.

When the client refused to pay for her services, the hairdresser resorted to using scissors to shave off the braids, leaving the client with a clean cut look.

A video of the shocking moment the hairstylist confronted the client and proceeded to shave off her hair is currently making rounds online.

Watch below: