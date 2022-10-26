HARRY KALABA LAUNCHES NEW POLITICAL PARTY

By Prudence Siabana

Former Democratic Party-DP- President Harry Kalaba has announced the formation of a new political party called Citizens First Party.

Announcing the launch of the party at a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Kalaba says the formation of the political party will put the interest of Zambians first and will address the current social and economic challenges.

Mr Kalaba says his party will work towards mobilizing and holding government accountable as he prepares for the 2026 General Elections.

And Mr. Kalaba has called on opposition political parties to work together in order to uplift the living standards of Zambians.

PHOENIX NEWS