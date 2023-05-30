VIDEO: Harry Kalaba has urged Govt to expedite the process of the completion of the House of Prayer

30th May, 2023

Lusaka.

CF’s Harry Kalaba has urged Government to expedite the process of the completion of the House of Prayer.



Speaking from the site of the House of Prayer, Mr Kalaba stated that whilst others regarded the project as “useless” (in reference to President Hichilema’s stance to the day of National Prayers).



“The CF attaches great importance to the completion of the House of Prayer as it symbolized the convenant Zambia has with the living God.” Stated the CF Leader.

CF Media.

