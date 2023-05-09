VIDEO: Harry Kalaba welcomes KBF for a possible alliance

ZAMBIA DAMAGED ECONOMICALLY – CF/ ZMP

….as Harry Kalaba welcomes Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF for a possible alliance

Lusaka, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

The opposition Citizens First (CF) Leader Harry Kalaba has welcomed Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) for a possible alliance.

Mr Kalaba said it is time that the opposition began working together because the country is at crossroads.

The CF President was speaking when ZMP Leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya paid a courtesy call on him today at the Party Secretariat for preliminary talks of wanting to collaborate with the Citizens First party.

And Mr Kalaba who is okay with a united opposition said there will be no costly experiments but an assurance of Unity among leaders.

“It is high time that the country came to appoint of convergence and not divergence. Our intention as a party will be to work together going into 2026. We will be stronger if we started working together now. Different political parties must begin to start sharing notes, then the Zambian people will decide in 2026,” he said

Meanwhile, KBF noted that the country is not headed in the right direction economically.

He is hopeful that with partners such as the CF, they can plan how the Country can be be helped.

He has therefore stressed the importance of political parties of like minds to begin collaborating.

“We would like to see parties of like mind coordinating. We share things in common. This being a preliminary meeting, we just came to find out what the party is doing,” he said.