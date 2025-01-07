VIDEO: Health minister Elijah Muchima breathes fire over corruption at ZMMSA and the procurement of 156 Ambulances

I Shall Clean Up Ministry of Health, ZMMSA-Muchima
156 Ambulances Scandal
Minister of Health, Dr. Elijah Muchima has condemned the corruption at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies ( ZMMSA) and directed a clean up.
He has also wondered why a company without financial and technical capacity was repeatedly awarded contracts and the supply and delivery of ambulances.
Minister Muchima,
I welcome your approach and attitude. You have immediately earned my respect!
Unfortunately, you will not last in your job because the rest of your colleagues are corrupt. They will not allow anyone to disrupt their abuse of office.
Hakainde should have fired Masebo. That tells us a lot about his character.
The whole country is behind you, but please be very careful. There are freemason individuals and conmen all around you that will not blink to eliminate you.
Vote wisely in 2026.
No audited financial statements for 5 years!!! strange.