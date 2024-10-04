VIDEO: Heavily armed Police Stopped  us from seeing Nakacinda  and  escort me and my entourage out of the Lusaka CBD – Edgar Lungu

Edgar Lungu writes:

Fellow Citizens,

This Morning, my wife Esther and I were unceremoniously stopped from visiting our party (PF) Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda who was arrested two days ago and is detained at Lusaka Central Police.

Stopping us from seeing Hon Nakacinda was not enough, the heavily armed police officers had to escort me and my entourage out of the Central Business District area of Lusaka so as to ensure that I have no interface with members of the public who may wish to greet or even interact in any way with me.

I appeal to Mr Hakainde Hichilema as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to stop the Police from turning Zambia into a Police State where I and others in the opposition are not allowed to enjoy their rights and freedoms.