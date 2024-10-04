Edgar Lungu writes:
Fellow Citizens,
This Morning, my wife Esther and I were unceremoniously stopped from visiting our party (PF) Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda who was arrested two days ago and is detained at Lusaka Central Police.
Stopping us from seeing Hon Nakacinda was not enough, the heavily armed police officers had to escort me and my entourage out of the Central Business District area of Lusaka so as to ensure that I have no interface with members of the public who may wish to greet or even interact in any way with me.
I appeal to Mr Hakainde Hichilema as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to stop the Police from turning Zambia into a Police State where I and others in the opposition are not allowed to enjoy their rights and freedoms.
6 thoughts on “VIDEO: Heavily armed Police Stopped us from seeing Nakacinda and escort me and my entourage out of the Lusaka CBD – Edgar Lungu”
Exactly what you did the opposition when you were in power.
Who is promoting lawlessness the one who encourages people to break the law repeatedly with impunity or the one who discourages lawlessness and wants the rule of law and order to prevail.
Thank goodness you are testing your own medicine. If you had shame, you would complain quietly. That is what you subjected your friends to. You arrested HH 15 times! He is yet to touch you. Just wait. In Chilubi, you kicked them out for four days and let you to campaign all alone. What comes goes round comes round. Iam not saying for one minute that what is happening is condoned but you are the wrong person to cry wolf. Just enjoy the ride, you made the bed please be my guest to sleep in it
Even your events are not well planned, you find that you go to Court and then you want to take a walk which is not part of your programme. You go to CPS to see a detainee and when you are denied that chance, you decide to walk into Lusaka CBD which is not part of your programme. So just plan your programmes well and all the harassment will go. For example, if are in UTH visiting the sick, whether you are allowed or not, after the visit, just go back home quietly but if you decide to to take a walk to Chimbokaila, then don’t blame anyone when you are stopped because that is not in your initial programme. As a former president, you remain a public figure and no one will le you walk loosely on the street for security reasons.
kachasu is bad. And dont say , ”i did all those mistakes because i was taking kachasu.”‘waona manje, vinthu vyavuta ngako maningi
The attraction to this story is ‘ ‘Heavily Armed Police’.
The footage does not show any policeman holding any arms.
What I get from the law enforcers is that the group went to visit at a wrong time and were told the correct visiting hour, 12:30. FORMER first lady is heard telling the group that these police were just human beings and we’re just following the rules..
I don’t understand what the motive here was. We have seen heavily armed police before in Kampyongos time. Not these blatant lies. Muleisebanya bane.