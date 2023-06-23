Home Politics PF VIDEO: Here are my thoughts on debt restructuring and debt forgiveness- Amb.... PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Here are my thoughts on debt restructuring and debt forgiveness- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba June 23, 2023 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 1 COMMENT It is clear these misleaders call PeeEfu borrowed USING OUR NAME with no intention of returning what was borrowed. Anyone who is this irresponsible should never be in any position of leadership or responsibility. The people of Zambia will never allow themselves to be abused like this. NEVER. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
It is clear these misleaders call PeeEfu borrowed USING OUR NAME with no intention of returning what was borrowed. Anyone who is this irresponsible should never be in any position of leadership or responsibility.
The people of Zambia will never allow themselves to be abused like this.
NEVER.