Fellow citizens,

We delivered our closing remarks at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris today, where we emphasized the urgency for creditors to expedite debt resolution processes in heavily indebted countries.

Our aim is to alleviate the poverty-related impacts that these nations face. During our discussions, we recognized the intricate connection between poverty and climate change. It became evident that marginalized communities often resort to relying heavily on diminishing energy resources, such as charcoal, for their survival. Consequently, this reliance contributes to food insecurity, as weather patterns unpredictably alternate between severe floods and droughts within the same season.

In light of these challenges, we called for accountable leadership, urging governments to exercise prudence in managing public resources. Additionally, we implored nations to foster peace within their own territories and refrain from exporting violence and warfare to other countries.

We expressed our gratitude to the resilient and supportive people of Zambia, who have shown tremendous strength throughout the extensive debt restructuring negotiations.

Now is the opportune moment to put the deliberations of the Summit into action. It is imperative to establish clear timelines for the implementation of these plans.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia