A KITWE BASED JERABO WHO MADE HH ESCAPE FROM THE ROOF SHOT DEAD.

Kitwe’s biggest copper dealer Chile 1 has died after allegedly being shot.

Chile one a once upon a time a notorious gang leader and a PF youth leader made the then opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to escape through the roof of sun FM when he organised PF thugs to beat him up after the radio program .

His suspected shooter is currently in police custody.