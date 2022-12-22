HH FACED THE MEDIA UNPREPARED – MUNDUBILE

Lusaka, Thursday (22nd December 2022)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema was not prepared when he addressed the nation for over two hours on Tuesday as he did not respond to many concerns.



Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Presidential Candidate, said President Hichilema may have faced the media prematurely as he needed to prepare himself sufficiently before the undertaking.



He pointed out that the President constantly referred to a meeting that was yet to be held on a Thursday for most of the solutions.

Mr. Mundubile said it would have been prudent for the President to wait and only call for a briefing on a Friday to address the nation with answers.



The PF Presidential Candidate was reacting to President Hakainde Hichilema’s National Address held on Tuesday this week to mark the end of the year.



“An address of that nature, first of all you need to go into the minds of the Zambian people. What were the expectations from such an address? You will agree with me that a number of things have happened in the recent past and there has been no response from Government ,especially that President Hakainde Hichilema had made an undertaking to the nation that he will be engaging the nation and the media every fortnight. We have not heard from the President for some time now and obviously when an announcement was made that the President was going to address the nation, there was a lot of interest generated among the Zambian people. These people include our farmers, who wanted to get first hand information as to what the UPND Government intends to do to correct the wrongs that have happened in the sector especially in the distribution of farming inputs. All these farmers abandoned whatever they were doing to listen to the President,” he said.



Mr. Mundubile added that Zambians were eagerly waiting for a clear direction on lack of drugs in healthcare facilities countrywide.

“Shortage of drugs generated a lot of debate on the floor of the house in Parliament that led the Speaker of the National Assembly to constitute a team of Parliamentarians to go round the facilities to get first hand regarding the position on the shortage of drugs. That report was debated on the floor extensively by Members of Parliament. Disappointingly, even when the committee was headed by a UPND, a renowned medical practitioner Dr. Christopher Kalila, the UPND Government shot down the adoption of the report. The poor Zambians countrywide wanted to hear from the President exactly what the position is on drugs and whether these shortages will continue and if at all there was any solution,” he said.



Mr. Mundubile also pointed out that the President did not address challenges being faced on the Copperbelt that continued to worsen to desperate levels.



“The people on the Copperbelt that include miners and workers working for mining contractors and suppliers are in a desperate situation. When President Hichilema was in opposition, he undertook a tour of the United States of America and when he came back he told the Zambian people that he had investment pledges of about 25 Billion Dollars and that the would-be investors made an undertaking that if he was voted into power, they would then bring in this investment. The President is just coming back from America, the people on the Copperbelt wanted to know whether some of those investors made up their minds to come and invest in Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) so that some of the challenges they are facing can be addressed because the situation on the Copperbelt has become very bad,” he said.



Mr. Mundubile said Zambians wanted to get direction on the high cost of living as the economy was underperforming.

“Previously, the President and many other Government officials were in the media to celebrate the strengthening of the Kwacha when the exchange rate was around $1 to K16. We have seen that the Kwacha has been weakening against the Dollar and the people wanted to know what the position was from the President. We have rising energy prices, connection fees, among others. The Zambian people wanted to know from the President what exactly is the way forward,” he said.