FAKE PASTOR ADMITS LYING TO GROW HIS FACEBOOK PAGE.



This was after police nabbed and questioned him over the claims made on his video.



The Pastor allegedly accused President Hakainde Hichilema of being involved in Late Michael Sata’s death has finally been nabbed.



According to a source, Police managed to nab this fake Pastor Lawrence Bwalya Muchindu yesterday at the mountain with two women he is alledged to have pregnanted.



He was traced at the prayer mountain behind Heroes Stadium.



Upon arrest he admitted and confessed having made the clip, stating that he wanted to grow a large following on his facebook page.

The fake pastor is in Police custody awaiting to appear before the court of law.