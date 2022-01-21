Home politics PF VIDEO: HH please tame your cadres- Kambwili politicsPFUPND VIDEO: HH please tame your cadres- Kambwili January 21, 2022 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS That action and many more related incidents are enough to ban Cadreism in Zambia.It has brought more harm than good to Zambians,full STOP ! Reply Where is the video? Some of us haven’t seen it. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
That action and many more related incidents are enough to ban Cadreism in Zambia.It has brought more harm than good to Zambians,full STOP !
Where is the video? Some of us haven’t seen it.