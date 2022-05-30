HH was chosen by God – Charles Kakula

Yes, that came out his mouth.

Controversial youth Charles Kakula who few months go said it was better for him to join homosexuality, now says he was inspired to become a politician by President Hakainde Hichilema.

A firm believer of former President Edgar Lungu seems to have taken a new path as he’s speaking in favour of a man he would less likely agree with.

Whatever is going on with him, Kakula who controversially became famous last year for harassing a civil servant perceived to be UPND, has recently been attacking some PF officials.