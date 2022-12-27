HICHILEMA IS MAKING RESHUFFLES AND MAKING ME MINISTER-CHABINGA

Lusaka-26th December 2022

Rebel Patriotic Front Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency, Robert Chabinga has disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema informed him that a reshuffle will be done to accommodate new MPs like himself.



Chabinga who has rebelled against the Patriotic Front leadership says he will be appointed as Cabinet Minister after the reshuffle.

Chabinga also disclosed that Edgar Lungu had state security detail of 50 officers while Hichilema has over 200 CIA trained officers manning security.



He disclosed that the entire road from Community House in Chalala to State House is manned by these CIA trained officers.



Chabinga has recently been invited to be part of President Hakainde Hichilema’s entourage to launch infrastructure projects in Solwezi and Mwami Border.