VIDEO: Hon. Derricky Chilundika received a thunderous welcome in his Constituency

HON CHILUNDIKA RECEIVES A THUNDEROUS WELCOME BY NCHANGA CONSTITUENCY RESIDENTS.

Hundreds of people assembled at Hon Chilundikas residence to receive and give solidarity to their MP.

Hon Chilundika arrived around 17hrs and was accompanied by UPND party officials from LUAPULA.



Chingola District officials and the constituncy were at hand to receive the MP.

The Chairman of LUAPULA thanked the people of Nchanga constituency for coming in numbers to show support to their leader.



Mr Sitali Reuben however ask the members to stand strong and protect the party especially in times such as this one. He advised all those who had wishful thinking about the MP to hold their fire until the whole court process is done.



However the Chingola District chairlady Mrs Mary Nyirenda encouraged Hon Chilundika to remain strong and look up to God as he has the final say on every situation.



Meanwhile Hon Chilundika thanked everyone who took time to welcome him. He said he was in high spirits and would wait for the process of the courts.