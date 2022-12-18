PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Hon.Kelvin Mukuka from Luapula in tears over UPND leaders.”Our leaders are not listening” December 18, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
This bad trend in UPND where whenever one needs food will just go online with crocodile tears should be brought to a stop.
HH my appeal to your whatever self is the same way you’re eating and enjoying monies from the mining deals you should learn to share with your cadres. That money is windfall, share it with them. There’s happiness in sharing.
Sharing of money ( Taxpayer’s money)with cadres is what has made this country poor and brought about dependency syndrome. HH takwata akasaka kandalama.
It’s time people learnt to work instead of always crying like babies.