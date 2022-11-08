VIDEO: Hon. Munir Zulu Has Called On Other MPs To Stop Demeaning And Calling Him A Small Boy In The House

STOP DEMEANING ME IN THIS HOUSE – LUMEZI MP



Today in Parliament

Lumezi Member of Parliament Hon. Munir Zulu has called on other members of Parliamentto stop demeaning him in the house.

Speaking this afternoon when he rose on a point of order Hon. Zulu said that he has been called names in the house and no step has been taken by the speaker to protect him from such.



“Madam chairperson I rise on a point of order directed to the Minister of Youth and Sport Hon. Elvis Nkandu who has referred to me as this small boy! I have been called a rat on the floor of this house before and I think I need your serious ruling because madam chairperson I will be very sincere with you and others this is my last point of order I am raising on people that are going to demean me in this house! I will instead go to anyone who do so in the near future because madam chairperson it’s getting out of hand there is no way people are being protected to demean some of us that even won with more votes than them, I seen your serious ruling madam chairperson”

In her response the chairperson reserved her ruling to investigate the matter.