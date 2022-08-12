VIDEO: HOW GOD ANSWERED HH’S PRAYER!!!



Last year (August, 2021) this time and after traversing the country, then UPND and now President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema made this prayer (video attached).



Again: Consistency and passion for unity of purpose in the country, committing to be vessels of change and as servants of the people is made clear in this prayer to the Lord, God Almighty by President Hakainde Hichilema.



President Hakainde Hichilema having gone round the country seeking support amidst threats on his life and all atrocities inflicted on him and other citizens, he then knelt down to God in prayer and said: We have done our part, now it’s time for our creator, God Almighty to do the rest and then we can soldier on with delivering change when given the mandate courtesy of the people of Zambia.

This indeed was a prayer answered.