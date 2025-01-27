VIDEO: ‘I am not a ghost, I am here’-says President Hakainde Hichilema

I AM NOT A GHOST – HH
President Hakainde Hichilema has departed for Tanzania to attend the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit, scheduled for January 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam.
Addressing the media before his departure, President Hichilema dismissed widespread rumors on social media claiming he is unwell, stating, “I am not a ghost; I am real.”
The President, without dwelling on the speculation, emphasized the significance of the summit, highlighting Zambia’s dedication to improving energy access, diversifying energy sources, and attracting investment in the energy sector.
Diamond TV
There he is! our Republican President; President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA under the umbrella of the ALMIGHTY GOD of Hosts King Jesus his Saviour.
Emmanuel Mwamba and Innocent Phiri who survives and lives on forselhood and lies. I want to tell you he truth that, our days and health is properly known by the Almighty God who created each one of us including yourselves because even the life we have and the air we breath in and out is entirely under the hands and control of the LORD JESUS CHRIST so even when you practically hate HH to the Cole but his God thw God he setves knows him better and well, well. So even for you, who from your postings and celebrations of or by wishing the President, The President of the Republic of Zambia President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA bad, you may nust be the one who may fall in that epesode if bei g unwell and your evil wishes. Nipano tuli.
Be wise and shun evil otherwise mukaimwena mwebene. Because with HH the saying is, the Angel he know is better than the devil he don’t know because King Jesus the Lion of JUDAH is his defender and always fights for him.
While for you and Innocent Phiri including indoshi shinenu, nashilya shine baikete
It is the devil you know is better that the Angel you don’t know and your devil can’t stand in the way of the LORD Mubepelefye.
So nipano tuli, mukaimwena.
