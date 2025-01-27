VIDEO: ‘I am not a ghost, I am here’-says President Hakainde Hichilema

I AM NOT A GHOST – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has departed for Tanzania to attend the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit, scheduled for January 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam.



Addressing the media before his departure, President Hichilema dismissed widespread rumors on social media claiming he is unwell, stating, “I am not a ghost; I am real.”



The President, without dwelling on the speculation, emphasized the significance of the summit, highlighting Zambia’s dedication to improving energy access, diversifying energy sources, and attracting investment in the energy sector.



Diamond TV