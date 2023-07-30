VIDEO: I am not available for 2026, those advising me to come back are wasting their time- Edgar Lungu

1
Edgar Lungu

I am not available for 2026, those advising me to come back are wasting their time- Former President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

1 COMMENT

  1. Against all persuasion and ululations of alebwelelapo ensemble ECL has decided firmly that he’s done with politics and the choir is simply making noise. I bet PF is now stranded for leadership as all hope was cast on ECL. PF please hire me for a Million US Dollars and I will reform you to levels appealing to voters . Poor PF you have been dumped and this must hate Ka.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here