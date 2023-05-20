4 COMMENTS

  1. Stupid thinking from an idiot . Why didn’t Lungu invite HH to Tasila’s wedding? Lusambo analyse situations before pilking rubbish from your foul odour.

  2. HH is a class above you Lusambo. He does not mix or fraternity with riff raff like you. You v suddenly crawled out from the hole you were hiding in bringing attention to yourself .ok. lol

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here