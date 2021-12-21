Home politics UPND VIDEO: I am worried about the direction President Hichilema has taken-John Sangwa politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: I am worried about the direction President Hichilema has taken-John Sangwa December 21, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Amano kuli driver. He understands very well where he is taking us. Just chill guys! No need for this wide spread anxiety about the future. Reply You sound very reasonable citizen, why can’t you join him to move this country forward. You’re not like many other people who just talk for the sake of it. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
