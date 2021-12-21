2 COMMENTS

  1. Amano kuli driver.

    He understands very well where he is taking us.
    Just chill guys! No need for this wide spread anxiety about the future.

  2. You sound very reasonable citizen, why can’t you join him to move this country forward. You’re not like many other people who just talk for the sake of it.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here