Home Politics UPND VIDEO: I blame Chainama Hospital for discharging Chilufya Tayali early- Grace chivube PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: I blame Chainama Hospital for discharging Chilufya Tayali early- Grace chivube December 31, 2022 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 1 COMMENT Tayali is a dull chap. For sure they should give HIM mankwala…..he is sick Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Tayali is a dull chap. For sure they should give HIM mankwala…..he is sick