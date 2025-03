I DON’T WANT TO SUFFER IN THE HANDS OF POLICE, LET ME JUST DIE – WHY ME





This is the latest video of Francis Kapwepwe better known as Why Me. He threatened to take his life as he would not want to be arrested and later on kept in jail.



The Police in Livingstone have opened a docket against him for alleged using insulting language against the Head of State.





Recently Why Me served 12 months jail sentence for seditious practices.