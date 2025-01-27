VIDEO: “I hate that I voted for Trump” Latina woman breaks down in tears as she reveals fears for her family over immigration raids

A Latina woman has gone viral after she released a video crying and expressing regrets about voting for Donald Trump.

Following his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders designed to advance his immigration agenda.

The orders include: Ending Birthright Citizenship, Enhanced Vetting, Creating “Homeland Security Task Forces”, Ending Birthright Citizenship

As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began rounding up illegal immigrants for deportation, a Latina woman who voted for Trump took to her TikTok to cry out.

She said: “This is so crazy that we voted for Trump. We trust him with the words that he promised us Latinos.

“This is crazy that starting next week, multiple cities will be hitting immigration.

“That is so crazy that multiple people are scared to go to work.

“Where I work at, a lot of Latinos did not go to work and that’s crazy because we have a living too.”

She turned her camera to show Trump speaking on TV then she said: “I hate that I voted for him. Now I’m so scared for my family and y’all’s families.

“Y’all, we need to come together and do something about this.”

“Us Latinos voted for Trump and thought he would keep his word. Now we’re afraid to go to work” pic.twitter.com/n3enS0IhgN — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 25, 2025

A number of her followers hit back at her, telling her that Trump is doing exactly what he promised during campaign.

Trump won the support of 46 percent of Latino voters, the most of any Republican presidential candidate in recent history.