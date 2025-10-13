PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged appointed and elected officials under the UPND ticket to respect the party, with emphasis for party structures to ensure that the party wins bigger in 2026 compared to 2021.





And President Hichilema said with measures such as investment in solar and coal, Zambia will be electricity sufficient.





President Hichilema said he wants to work with a lot of UPND elected councillors, mayors and members of parliament as opposed to independent officials, hence the need for the party structures to work hard by recruiting more members.





Speaking when he interacted with party structures from Lusaka yesterday, the head of State said the country should never be allowed to slide to dark days where innocent citizens were beaten in public places.