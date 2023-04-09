By Amos Malupenga

I HAVE COME OUT OF PRISON AS THE BIGGEST ALANGIZI – MUMBI PHIRI

The Conversations continue. Yesterday I bumped into former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri who was released from prison last Wednesday after spending a year in incarceration on a murder charge.



I will soon be having a deeper conversation with her. But for today, mindful that it was not my show, I just asked her to tell me how she spent time in the Mongu State Prison.



In response, Mumbi Phiri said she spent a lot of time dancing to music from the drums beaten in the Luvale, Lunda and Lozi traditional ways, among others. As a result, she has now turned out to be a bigger and better ALANGIZI (marriage counselor). She also did a lot knitting and sold the various items from this activity.



Yesterday, she presented a special mat she made for former president Edgar Lungu in appreciation of the moral and other support rendered to her whilst in prison.



Below is a video of my brief conversation with her. Enjoy!!!!