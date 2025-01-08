PoliticsPFUncategorizedUPND VIDEO: I have managed to put into office 3 successive presidents – KBF January 8, 2025 1 71 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
My advice to the opposition is that they field one candidate. I doubt Mmembe will join that alliance because he is misguided that Zambia needs to be a socialist country. This will undoubtedly split votes.
I would seriously urge the opposition to field someone completely new, like Sangwa. He is well respected and has been consistent across different regimes. But they need to market him to the country now. Otherwise Hakainde will win, even if he does not rig the elections, which I suspect he will, just to make sure he stays in office forever. He knows that he will go straight to jail if he loses.
It is as simple as that.
Vote wisely in 2026.