Home politics PF VIDEO: I never Said anything about Soidiers – Chilufya Tayali politicsPFUPND VIDEO: I never Said anything about Soidiers – Chilufya Tayali April 9, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT This chap is still yapping? Keep quiet Tayali you r in enough trouble already. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
This chap is still yapping? Keep quiet Tayali you r in enough trouble already.