I prefer dating married men- says Ivanka Bianca

Zambian socialite Ivanka Bianka has unleashed another controversy by announcing that she prefers dating married men.

In a video making rounds on social media Bianca said married men know how to take care of their side chicks and if they misbehave it’s easier to threaten them.

She is not new to controversy as some years back she was captured on camera shouting at a white man who she allegedly slept with and he never paid for her romantic sizzling hot services in bed.