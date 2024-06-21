VIDEO: I Snatched My Co-Wife From My Husband, She’s Sweet — Lesbian Confesses

A young Ghanaian lady has confessed to snatching her co-wife from her husband. On Ms. Nancy’s Confessions show, she revealed that she had been married to her husband for five years and they were living happily until he decided to marry another woman

. Despite her objections, her husband went ahead with the marriage.

Upon meeting her co-wife for the first time, the lady, who was a lesbian before marrying her husband, felt a deep attraction to her, and they began a romantic relationship.

She stated on the show that they are now in love with each other and have no feelings for the husband.

