PND VIDEO: I Want To Appeal To All PF MPs, If ECZ Decides To Go Ahead With The Planned Illegal Elections Walk Out Of Parliament – Chishimba Kambwili By zamobserver - October 20, 2022
Where did you study law? You should have put up alternative candidates to ensure you retain the seats if your party is still popular. As it is mwanyala the Concourt has ruled that elections will go ahead! Was Bowman and Malanji the only “credible” candidates you could put up? Even when they were found wanting by the Concourt and had their election nullified for malpractices?
This is the man who has got no shame no wonder he doesn’t walk well.
You are making noise. You think they will listen to you??
That’s the best to do, to make the country constitutionsly ungovernable, before this country becomes a laughing stock in the world! And the reported corruption must be acted upon, Zambians have seen the truth now, about corruption coming out in just over 12 months of governance! And no action being taken. And yet people pretending to be more of angels than those in PF! Check the page!
Let them stay out till next election and the parliament can still seat with ponpwe fiko mps.
Chishimba Kambwili you will be next to be arrested. Chilinganya mapuli chilaponwesha. Courts have all the answers.
Please naimwe ba DEC and ACC make some of these people with case to answer be quick to be in courts and imprisoned so to mean business or else in the name of demicracy, they will keep on talking malabisi.
Infact when you walk out we shall introduce the motion to remove Lungu’s immunity and the Mwankole dance for corruption will have started……fimba upoke
Umañi wena?