ECL TO WIFE ESTHER – I was praying for you boi, I will be ready at 09hours to escort you to Ibex Police Station for your 10hours interview.


Former President Edgar Lungu said to his dear wife Mrs Esther Lungu as she welcomed him back from his trip to Zimbabwe where he went to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Emerson Mnangagwa.

