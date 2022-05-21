Home politics PF VIDEO: I will be president of zambia – Lusambo politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: I will be president of zambia – Lusambo May 21, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Who put a spell on this country so that even street dogs can think that they can be the president of Zambia .The pathetic Fools lowered the standards of the presidency to an extent that even mere dustin rats like this guy can even dream of becoming president ! CRY MY BELOVED COUNTRY ! WE NEED PRAYERS ! Reply Zambia is an interesting country. A minister can stop a commuter minibus and extract people from that bus just because they have no face mask. And this person thinks he is a minister of government, to serve who? Now imagine such a buffoon becomes president, will there be a country. Yahya Jammeh would be 1,000 times better. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
