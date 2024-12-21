VIDEO: I will be the new PF President-Chitalu Chilufya

I’M THE PRESIDENT OF PF – DR CHITALU CHILUFYA

..Launches His Campaign Promising To Give Out Business Capital



This could be a calculated chase move to be part of the imingalato to win 2026 elections.





This is Mansa Central member of Parliament Dr Chitalu Chilufya, a former Health Minister. He is one of the PF user friendly officials close to President Hakainde Hichilema.





Here in his home area of Mansa meeting Voters. He declares himself as the PF president. The position is contested by Edgar Lungu and two others allegedly linked to UPND – Miles Sampa who has fallen out and Robert Chabinga.





What is this game? Hakainde Hichilema is not playing. Underage him at your own peril. He is not leaving anything to chance to secure his second term.





The Zambian Eye will write about this ball game introduced soon. Meantime fee free to inbox us for any new tips.- Zambian Eye